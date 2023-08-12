City changes traffic pattern around York Academy Charter School

A new traffic pattern will be in place around the York Academy Regional Charter School in downtown York City during the new school year.

The change involves Beaver Street, West North Street, Gay Avenue and Cherry Lane during the morning hours from 6 to 9 a.m. and the afternoon hours between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to city officials.

Starting at the intersection of Beaver Street and Gay Avenue, all traffic traveling north on Beaver Street will be required to travel north to West North Street. The intersection of Beaver Street and West North Street is now an all-way stop for all vehicles. All traffic traveling south on Beaver Street will be required to turn left (east) on West North Street.

Flaggers will be positioned at locations on North Beaver Street and West North Street to reinforce and control the new clockwise traffic flow.

MORE:Spring Garden Police offering free women's self-defense class

MORE:With veteran core, Bermudian Springs football eager to make a statement in 2023

MORE:Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that injured teen cyclist in Manchester

The changes were put into place to ensure a safe drop-off and pick-up for York Academy students, according to city officials.

The York Academy Regional Charter School's student body has grown to more than 1,000 students since it opened in 2011, with many parents driving their children to school.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.