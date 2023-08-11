York Water Company says 'algae byproducts' caused strange taste and smell of drinking water

State regulators say a strange taste and smell emanating from the taps of York Water Company customers was due to "a naturally occurring algal bloom" in Lake Redman, a key source of drinking water in the county.

"[York Water] shifted its intake to the South Branch of the Codorus Creek, and continues to monitor and treat its water for odor and taste, and to meet regulatory limits," said John Repetz, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson.

The utility takes its water supply from the south and east branches of the Codorus Creek. Lake Redman sits on the East branch of the Codorus.

Repetz said the utility changed its drinking water source intake to the creek's southern branch while it monitors odor and taste "to meet regulatory limits."

The utility also noted that it resorted to "enhanced treatment" for its water supplies, although a spokesperson didn't respond to questions seeking further detail.

Algal blooms are particularly common during the summertime in areas where certain minerals — particularly nitrogen or phosphorus, often due to runoff — are found in abundance. Such blooms can be toxic to other plant and animal life and, depending on the type of algea, to humans as well.

As of Friday, state regulators and the utility said the water was safe to drink and met federal and state drinking water standards.

The York Water Company, in a written statement Friday, clarified that no algae had made its way into any customer water. Rather, the odor and taste was the result of algae byproducts.

"Weather conditions, sustained heat & humidity, as well as very low wet weather events over the past 9 months have created conditions that encourage algal growth in all surface waters," the company's statement read. "The low rainfall and short flash rain events fail to flush surface waters sufficiently."

The situation was further exacerbated by ongoing dam construction at Lake Williams which, according to the utility "further limits our source water management options." Lake Williams was emptied as part of that project.

According to the utility, the water that reaches customers is expected to return to normal in the next few days.

