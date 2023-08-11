York City Council to vote on bill banning conversion therapy practices on minors

York City's proposed ban on conversion therapy — the discredited therapy that purports to try to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity — is expected to go up for a vote at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The ordinance, which would ban the use of conversion therapy on minors within York City limits, was introduced at the council's July meeting.

According to the American Psychological Association, conversion therapy has been denounced because evidence of its effectiveness is lacking and the practice may lead to depression, anxiety and suicide for those subjected to it.

York City's ban would create a path for the city to investigate allegations and potentially take action against conversation therapy practitioners.

“That we’re having conversations about it saddens me. Who does this to their children? Or people they love,” said Councilperson Lou Rivera, who is himself gay, in a July interview. “It’s been proven it doesn’t work.”

The ordinance would add an article to the city code titled “Youth Mental Health Protection” that would identify conversion therapy as illegal. Violations would be considered summary offenses.

Medical and mental health professionals would be prohibited from conducting the practice with youth in the city.

York City’s Human Relations Commission would have authority to investigate complaints about conversion therapies, and depending on the outcome, report allegations to licensing boards, according to the proposed ordinance.

"It’s found to just send suicide rates through the roof. It’s really a technique where you try to make people hate themselves, so they change how they feel,” Helfrich said, in a recent video address.

Pittsburgh was the first city in Pennsylvania to ban conversion therapy, in 2016.

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order banning conversion therapy, although that order was limited to state agencies, directing them to discourage the practice and update policies and procedures supporting LGBTQ people. Now-Gov. Josh Shapiro supported the measure on the campaign trail.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 20 other states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have passed similar bans on conversion therapy. Another 70 cities and counties nationwide have done the same.

York City's action comes amid rising anti-LGBTQ rhetoric locally and nationwide. Earlier this year, Red Lion Area School District passed a set of policies described as discriminatory by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Tuesday's meeting will be held in the council chambers at City Hall at 6 p.m. at 101 S. George St., York, and live-streamed on White Rose Television at https://www.wrct.tv/ and Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/@WhiteRoseCommunityTV.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.