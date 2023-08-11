Spring Garden Police offering free women's self-defense class

The Spring Garden Township Police Department is offering a free self-defense class for women and girls 14 and older on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Penn State York's wrestling room.

Held in conjunction with the Swatara Township Karate Academy, the beginner class focuses on ways to surprise an attacker and provide an opportunity to get to safety.

The class will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided. The wrestling room is located at 1031 Edgecomb Ave.

No prior martial arts experience is necessary, and participants should wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes.

To register, please email Sgt. Alisha Graybill at Agraybill@sgtpd.org by Aug. 14. Limited space is available and there are only a few spots remaining.

