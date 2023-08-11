Power to return to majority of York County residents by Friday night

For those in York County who have been without power since Monday's severe weather, there may be light at the end of the tunnel and in their homes.

Met-Ed says there are just over 2,200 customers without power as of Friday morning, and the majority of those should have power return by 6 p.m. Friday night.

Fawn Grove and Fawn Township are still reporting that 99% of customers in those municipalities were still without power. There were 731 of 737 customers in Fawn Township and 291 of 293 customers in Fawn Grove still in the dark.

East Hopewell Township still has 60% of its 540 customers without power.

New Freedom, which had 99% of its 2,100 customers without power Thursday, now has just over 1% without power.

