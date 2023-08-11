Hot weekend in store for York County

A hot weekend is in store for York County residents.

After a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 86 and partly cloudy Friday evening with a low around 66, the National Weather Service in State College says there will be highs in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s high will be near 92, while Sunday’s high will be around 91.

There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot. Those rain chances continue into Saturday night. Otherwise, it will partly be cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Rain chances return Monday to start the work week. Here is the outlook for the first part of the week:

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night: There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. After that, there is a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 65.