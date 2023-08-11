Coroner identifies man who died in Fawn Township crash

The York County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 25-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Fawn Township Wednesday.

Jonathan Scheuerman of the first block of Stoney Lane in Fawn Township was pronounced dead at the scene after his Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road and came to rest against a nearby grain silo just after 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Bryansville Road.

It is not known why Scheuerman's vehicle left the roadway, according to Pennsylvania State Police, which investigated the crash. Scheuerman, the sole passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office determined that Scheuerman died from blunt force trauma received in the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

