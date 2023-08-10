Thousands still without power after Monday's severe weather

The number of York County residents without power after Monday's storm continues to dwindle, according to Met-Ed.

Just under 6,900 people are without power in York County as of Thursday morning following Monday’s severe weather, which included a tornado that touched down in East Hopewell Township.

National Weather Service investigators were in York County Wednesday to look at some areas of the county to determine if damage was caused by more than straight-line winds.

The number of customers without power has steadily diminished since the height of the storm knocked out power to more than 24,000 customers. That was down to just more than 10,000 Wednesday night.

Met-Ed estimates the majority of those without power will have it restored by 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

Some communities in the southern portion of the county are bearing the brunt of the outages.

Met-Ed is reporting that all 136 customers in Railroad are still without power.

New Freedom has the most outages in southern York County, with 2,148 out of 2,165 customers still without power as of Thursday morning.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In Fawn Grove and Fawn Township, 99% of customers are still without power, while 87% of those in East Hopewell remain without power.

Those affected by the power outages are eligible for two free gallons of water and two free bags of ice from three area Giant grocery stores located at 275 Pauline Dr. in York, 14635 Mount Airy Road in Shrewsbury and 3175 Cape Horn in Red Lion. That offer is good until Friday.

MORE:In latest controversy, Red Lion refuses schoolteacher leave to serve statewide post

MORE:Tornado touched down during damaging storm, National Weather Service confirms

MORE:York County mourns Judge Penny Blackwell, an orphan-turned-innovator who created mental health court

As for the weather Thursday, York County residents could experience some locally heavy rainfall that could result in isolated flooding.

The National Weather Service in State College says there is a 100% chance of precipitation falling before 4 p.m., while rain is likely to fall between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. A chance of rain continues into the evening hours before 8 p.m.

New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and an inch are possible.

Another tenth to a quarter inch is possible Thursday night,

Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high temperature near 74 and a low around 63.

Here is the outlook for the next several days:

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 70.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday night: There is a 60% chance of showers before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.