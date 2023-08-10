Man dies in Fawn Township crash

A 25-year-old man died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night in Fawn Township.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Bryansville Road.

The man's Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest against a grain silo near the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The man died at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The Fawn Grove Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

The next-of-kin were notified, but the identity of the driver will not be release until further notification of family, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

There will be no autopsy performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.