Township denied Red Lion Country Club rezoning: What happens next?

On a typical weekday, the average local official might be lucky to receive a few emails and a couple phone calls from their constituents.

York Township Commissioner Robert Kessler fielded more than 200 inquiries within the last few months as citizens mobilized to try to stop the proposed rezoning of the former Red Lion Country Club property.

During a five-hour public hearing in July, dozens of community members said development at the site would be harmful to local wildlife and that the land should be preserved as a green space. Concerns were also shared about traffic and infrastructure issues.

In a standing-room-only meeting at the York Township Municipal building Tuesday evening, residents from across multiple counties waited with bated breath to see if the efforts of their protests would pay off.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to deny the rezoning from a commercial office district to a residential high density district.

According to comments from his attorney at the July meeting, developer Andrew Miller had intended to pursue a community of 153 single-family homes on the site.

“This is democracy,” said one commissioner, George W.W. Jones. “I reviewed the copious amount of notes and materials, and I arrived at my decision tonight based on that.”

'What we do is important': Each commissioner took the chance to speak their opinions on the matter, and many applauded the tenacity of the residents who didn’t stop fighting.

“For some time, folks said what we do up here doesn’t have much of an impact,” said Commissioner George Cronin, “and as we can see, what we do is important.”

After the vote, thunderous applause broke out at the municipal building, as dozens of residents rose to their feet and clapped.

But even as many celebrated outside the York Township municipal building Tuesday, others warned that their work wouldn't stop there.

Nikki Wever, who created the Facebook group organizing the protests, said she intends to remain vigilant of any new developments.

“I’m relieved but nervous, because the door is now open to the many possibilities,” Wever said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people interested in the next Red Lion school district board meeting.”

The former country club parcel, which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District, was listed for sale at $1.6 million earlier this year.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty, the property sale was still pending as of Wednesday.

Red Lion district officials did not return requests for comment Wednesday. The next school board meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at 696 Delta Road.

Additionally, Miller did not return inquiries seeking comment.

Gratitude: On Tuesday, several residents vocal against the rezoning took to the podium once again to express their gratitude to the commissioners for listening.

Red Lion resident Justin Keithan thanked commissioners for listening to the residents' concerns for upwards of five hours during the public hearing in July.

"To everybody here, I wish we would all get this involved in our local government with everything," Keithan said. "It starts at home. Everybody pays attention to the presidential election — we need to pay more attention to home."