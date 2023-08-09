Winds up to 85 mph caused York County damage, with 11,000 customers still without power

Damage from the storm that wreaked havoc on York County on Monday was caused by straight-line winds estimated to be between 70 and 85 mph, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

“There were several areas where we had those strong winds — that’s why all those trees went down,” said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski, noting that the damage had all the hallmarks of a downburst.

Downbursts are a strong downward current of air from a cumulonimbus cloud, usually associated with intense rain or a thunderstorm, while straight-line winds are just very damaging winds that can reach up to 100 mph.

Damage locally included reports of several hundred trees being toppled, with the worst destruction coming in southern York County. As of Wednesday afternoon, Met-Ed reported that 10,760 customers — some 6% of the population countywide — remained without power.

The storm that passed through was rare for Pennsylvania, Tyburski said, putting it on par with storms that routinely pass through Kansas and Oklahoma during the spring.

Central Pennsylvania seldom sees such a forceful storm, he said.

Tyburski said aerial drone footage throughout York County showed that most of the damage was caused by straight-line winds, not tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in State College sent a survey team to York County on Tuesday to look at the storm damage in conjunction with the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Tyburski said the survey team looked at a few areas with concentrated damage Wednesday to determine if it had been caused by anything more than straight-line winds.

The National Weather Service looked at several parameters as the storm approached and saw that some severe weather was heading York County’s way.

“The more of those factors that come over one spot, the more confident we are likely damage will occur,” Tyburski said. “The issue is trying to pinpoint where that damage will be, and we’re just not there yet, as far as our technology is concerned, to do that.”

He said the weather service works with emergency management to coordinate storm response.

Power is slowly being restored to thousands of York County residents after the severe storm swept through the area Monday — but it could be Thursday before all customers have electricity.

According to Met-Ed spokesman Todd Meyers, utility crews are expected to restore power to the vast majority of customers by midnight Friday. Meanwhile, the utility is offering free water and ice at several Giant Food Stores in southern York County.

Those who need it can get two bags of ice and two gallons of water (or the equivalent) from Giant Food Stores at 275 Pauline Drive in York, 14635 Mount Airy Road in Shrewsbury and 3175 Cape Horn in Red Lion, according to Meyers.

Met-Ed is partnering with Giant to provide the service. Those affected can get the free offer through Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up again Thursday in York County, although the NWS forecast indicates that the weather will be tame compared to what the region saw Monday.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next few days:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Rain likely before 8 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 64. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.