Met-Ed, Giant provide free ice and water to York County residents still without electricity

Met-Ed customers in York County still without power after Monday’s severe storms can get free water and ice from three local Giant Food Stores

Those who need it can get two bags of ice and two gallons of water (or the equivalent) from Giant Food Stores located at 275 Pauline Drive in York, 14635 Mount Airy Road in Shrewsbury and 3175 Cape Horn in Red Lion, according to Met-Ed spokesperson Todd Meyers.

Met-Ed is partnering with Giant to deliver this service. Those affected can get the free offer through Friday.

Power is slowly being restored to hundreds of York County residents after a severe storm swept through the area Monday — but it could be Thursday before all customers have electricity.

As of Wednesday morning, just over 12,000 customers needed electricity restored according to Met-Ed, which is tracking the number of outages in the county. Nearly 7% of customers in York County are still without power.

According to, it is estimated 95% of customers would have power restored by 11 p.m. Thursday.