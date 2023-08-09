Met-Ed: Could be late Thursday before power restored to all York County customers

Power is slowly being restored to hundreds of York County residents after a severe storm swept through the area Monday — but it could be Thursday before all customers have electricity.

As of Wednesday morning, just over 12,000 customers needed electricity restored according to Met-Ed, which is tracking the number of outages in the county. Nearly 7% of customers in York County are still without power.

According to Met-Ed spokesman Todd Meyers, it is estimated 95% of customers would have power restored by 11 p.m. Thursday.

Met-Ed customers affected by the power outages created by Monday’s severe storms can get free water and ice from three local Giant Food Stores, Meyers stated.

Those who need it can get two bags of ice and two gallons of water (or the equivalent) from Giant Food Stores located at 275 Pauline Drive in York, 14635 Mt. Airy Road in Shrewsbury and 3175 Cape Horn in Red Lion. Just mention you are affected by the power outages.

Met-Ed is partnering with Giant to deliver this service. Those affected can get the free offer through Friday.

The majority of the customers without power are in the southern part of the county, which sustained a lot of damage from the storm.

Almost all electricity customers are still without power in New Freedom Borough, with 99% of 2,165 customers still experiencing outages.

Railroad Borough is still reporting that all 136 customers are without power.

In Glen Rock, 97% of the 963 electricity customers are without power.

Fawn Grove was reporting 98% of their 293 electricity customers without power while East Hopewell was reporting 97% of the 540 customers in their area were still without lights.

Felton Bourough (88%), Shrewsbury Borough (75%) and Shrewsbury Township (64%) were also reporting a high percentage of outages as of Wednesday morning

Those affected by Monday’s damaging weather will have a bit of respite Wednesday with sunny skies with a high temperature around 87 and a low near 66, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up again Thursday in York County. There is a 90% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 80.

Thursday night, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less that a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 65.

The rest of the week looks sunny with a slight chance of rain. Here is the outlook:

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 70.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.