York Township denies rezoning for former Red Lion Country Club

The former Red Lion Country Club will remain untouched — for now — after officials voted against a rezoning ordinance Tuesday evening.

The 4-1 vote comes after months of deliberation on whether to change the property from a commercial office district to a residential high density district.

For months, York Township and Red Lion residents have been vocal against the rezoning change. During a public hearing in July, dozens of community members said development at the site would be harmful to local wildlife and that the land should be preserved as a green space.

Others argued development would cause more traffic and infrastructure issues.

After the vote to deny the rezoning took place, thunderous applause broke out throughout the municipal building as dozens of residents rose to their feet and clapped.

York Township Board of Commissioners member George W.W. Jones made the initial motion to strike down the rezoning.

"This is democracy," Jones said during the meeting.

The parcel, which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District, was listed for sale at $1.6 million earlier this year.