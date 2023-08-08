Crash shuts down all lanes of I-83 southbound in York County
All lanes of southbound Interstate 83 were shut down after a crash Tuesday evening, according to 511PA.
Southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Arsenal Road/Route 30 and West Market Street, according to the 511PA website, which is run by PennDOT.
A single-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to the York County 911 webcad. The highway was shut down by 7:50 p.m.
Fire, police and EMS crews were on the scene.
Check back later for more information.
