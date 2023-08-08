Central York teacher soon-to-be published in Star Wars anthology book

From the very first time Patricia Jackson witnessed the opening crawl of Star Wars: A New Hope, as a young 8-year-old girl, she knew she wanted to be a writer.

As soon as she got home from that galaxy far, far away — the movie theater at the York Galleria Mall — Jackson began writing her very first novel. That first draft was the story of a little girl destined to save the galaxy with her army of magical horses donning all the colors of the rainbow.

"With that novel," Jackson remembers, "it was my pledge to one day work in that universe — to play in that playground. I am a writer now because of Star Wars."

Little did Jackson know her dreams would eventually come true.

She published her first Star Wars book in 1993; and this August, her latest collaboration with Star Wars will hit bookstores once again.

She is one of 40 writers featured in a book commemorating the anniversary of Return of the Jedi, which debuted on May 25, 1983.

Her task was simple: watch Return of the Jedi and choose a no-name character with no backstory, and then tell that character's story from their point of view.

The anthology is called "From A Certain Point of View" and will come out Aug. 29.

For her story, Jackson chose the Scout Trooper who knocked Luke Skywalker off his speeder bike during the Endor chase scene. For Jackson, an English teacher in the Central York School District, the rest came easily to her.

"I wrote about this Scout Trooper, and I made him Black because that's something you don't see enough of in the Star Wars universe," Jackson said. "I do mention in the story that he had to work harder than everyone else at the academy. And there was some pushback that that suggested racism. And I was like, 'Yeah, it does. Because it's real.'"

As an author in the industry, Jackson knew she had two options after the pushback. Change the story and get published — or risk getting rejected from the project entirely.

But for Jackson — a leader in Central York against the 2020 book ban — she knew fighting for what was right was worth more than anything.

"I had a student in class who didn't come to school as often as he should have. And I found out he was a Star Wars fan," Jackson recalled. "I told him if he came to school more, I would let him read my Star Wars story. So, he started coming to school more, and I let him read this story before it was even accepted.

"I remember watching him from my desk when he got to the part where the character was Black. And he looked up at me, came across the room and said, 'is this character really Black?' And I said, 'Yes, he is,'" Jackson said. "And he said, 'Miss, I'm going to hug you.' And then I told him the controversy that was going on, and he said, 'Miss, you have to stand your ground.'"

For her young student, a Black boy within the district, the representation mattered.

And this is why her story matters, too, Jackson said.

"Ultimately, you want to publish, but how much of your morals are you going to compromise to get published?" Jackson said. "I told the editor this story, and I said I'm not backing down. And I may have cost ever getting a Star Wars contract in my life. And you know what? That's okay. I stood up for what was right."

In the end, Jackson's story of the Black Scout Trooper was published with no further pushback.

For her growing up, the hero was white, with blond hair and blue eyes. So when she wrote her latest story about the Black Scout Trooper, she couldn't help but think back to her childhood wondering why the characters on the movie screen didn't look like her.

"It wasn't until probably two or three years ago that I decided it's okay to say Black, it's okay to be Black," Jackson said. "And that was through my writing that I was able to find myself. So when I set out to write this story, the character was unapologetically Black."