3E Grant to help minority-owned business in York City

Small businesses owned by minorities, women and people with disabilities can apply to a new grant program through the York City Department of Economic & Community Development.

The 3E Grant Program brings the opportunity for certain small businesses to get grants of up to $5,000 to go toward education, workshops and coaching and promoting business growth.

The Education Empowerment Enhancement Grant Program is geared to help small minority-owned businesses, according to the city. Grants may be awarded to small businesses owned by ethnic and racial minorities, women and/or people with disabilities.

To qualify, small businesses must meet several criteria. In York City, small businesses are defined as businesses having 10 or fewer full-time employees.

To be award the grant, the business must be owned by a minority, woman or person with a disability and earn $500,000 or less in annual gross revenue. A business also must be registered, licensed and “in good standing” on city taxes and must be located in the City of York.

According to city officials, applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and more information is available on www.yorkcity.org/grants. For additional assistance, reach out to Deb Painter at 717-849-2264 or at dpainter@yorkcity.org.

