Nearly 24,000 without power in York County, fires reported after storms Monday

Staff report

York Dispatch

Almost 24,000 Met-Ed customers were without power after storms passed through York County on Monday evening.

The largest outages were reported in the southern part of the county, with thousands without electricity in Shrewsbury Township, New Freedom, Stewartstown and Hopewell Township, according to the First Energy power outages website.

In addition to the outages, first responders were at the scene of a house fire in East Manchester Township on Monday evening while dealing with a long list of other incidents.

Firefighters, police and EMS are dealing with a structure fire in the 100 block of Burberry Lane in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional Police.

No one was home when the fire started, police said, and the fire was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to York County 911.

Streets in the area will be closed indefinitely, police said.

First responders were called to emergencies throughout York County on Monday after storms passed through the area. The York County 911 webcad showed at least 40 incidents at one point, ranging from vehicle accidents to wires down and structure fires.

By 8 p.m., the storms had cleared the area, according to radar, after dropping more than half an inch of rain at the York Airport within one hour with winds gusting up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

MORE:State police release name of man killed in Hopewell Township crash

MORE:Future of Red Lion Country Club property could be decided Tuesday

MORE:Man struck hospital security staff with brass knuckles: Police