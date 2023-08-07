Future of Red Lion Country Club property could be decided Tuesday

The former Red Lion Country Club property could be poised for rezoning based on an upcoming vote by York Township officials.

The zoning amendment ordinance for 150 Country Club Road — and the source of community outrage and protest over the course of several months — is listed early on the agenda for York Township's Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

For months, York Township and Red Lion borough residents have been vocal against the rezoning change. During a public hearing in July, dozens of community members claimed development at the site would be harmful to local wildlife and that the land should be preserved as a green space.

Others argued development would cause more traffic and infrastructure issues.

If the commissioners vote to rezone the land, it will change it from a commercial office district to a residential high density district. The meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 190 Oak Road.

"There are all kinds of open spaces, and when they are gone, they really are gone, and you can't get them back," said 88-year-old Eleanor Shoemaker during the public hearing. "If you take this space, where will we replace it?"

MORE:EPA touts collaborative efforts against pollution following Chesapeake Bay settlement

MORE:Duo charged in teen's sex abuse face new allegations related to abusing dog: police

MORE:Parma Pizza expanding with Brixx Pizza & Chixx

While many concerned residents in July's hearing spoke of the future land development, York Township officials and the developer himself, Andrew Miller, reminded the audience that the hearing was merely about rezoning and that no development had officially started.

Attorney Michael Stoll, representing Miller, presented an hourlong report detailing rezoning, environmental and traffic impact studies. As part of the presentation, Stoll introduced avian studies conducted mid-summer to fall 2022 relating to the bird populations that community members argue would be negatively affected by development.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to the study, Stoll concluded the property is "not suitable" for the habitat of eagles, owls and other birds and that they are therefore not living on the plot of land.

The parcel, which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District, was listed for sale at $1.6 million earlier this year.

Should the rezoning amendment be adopted, the developer intends to pursue a community of 153 single-family homes, according to a letter provided to the York Township Board of Commissioners made public during July's hearing.