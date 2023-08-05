Parma Pizza expanding with Brixx Pizza & Chixx

Parma Pizza and Grill is expanding its horizons in York County with the grand opening of a new franchise, Brixx Pizza & Chixx.

Brixx Pizza & Chixx opened its doors at 161 W. Jackson St., York City on Aug. 1. "The grand opening was great," owner Jim Martin said, "A lot of locals came by."

The eatery offers pizza, stromboli, roasted chicken meals and roasted chicken tenders. The menu also has a different twist on its sides, offering chili, cornbread, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw, Martin said.

There is no dine-in option at the restaurant, which only offers takeout or delivery.

When asked how the new restaurant differs from York County's three Parma Pizza and Grill locations, Martin said the menu is "Totally different. The pizza sauce is different, so it's a different taste in pizza," he said.

Brixx Pizza & Chixx opens daily at 11 a.m. The restaurant closes at midnight on weeknights and at 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Martin said business has been great since its opening.

"Give us a try with a totally different menu," Martin said. "... We're online at brixxpizzaandchizz.com."

