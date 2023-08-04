Franklin County man dies in Wellspan York Hospital six days after crashing his motorcycle

A Franklin County man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Tuesday evening, six days after he was involved in a motorcycle crash.

Jerry Johnson, 68, of the 9200 block of Blue Spring Road, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

State police said that on July 26 Johnson tried to make a left turn near 2345 Path Valley Road in Metal Township and traveled off the right shoulder through the end of the driveway, and struck a rock.

Johnson was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the shoulder of Path Valley Road, where he was found and air-lifted to Wellspan York Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to state police.

No autopsy is scheduled.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.