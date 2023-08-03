Southern Regional arrest two in armed robbery at Shrewsbury Subway

Staff report

York Dispatch

Southern Regional Police Department have charged two people accused of robbing a Subway shop last month in Shrewsbury.

Carnell Cummings, 26, of no fixed address, and Kelly Washington Jr., 28, of Baltimore, are charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the department.

Both men are in the Baltimore County Detention Center waiting on additional Maryland charges for robbery and extradition back to Pennsylvania, police said.

The robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. July 13 at the restaurant in the first block of Constitution Avenue. The two robbers were armed and wore masks.