'Fight book bans': Central York parent-planned read-a-thon will feature banned books

A read-a-thon will be coming to York County, inviting readers of all ages to hunker down with a good (banned) book.

"It all kind of started here. You know, the first time I saw anything about a book being banned was the news of Central York," said Amelia McMillan, one of the organizers who's also running for the Central York school board this fall. "York was at the forefront for a lot of the book banning initiatives, but this is still an issue."

The event, organized by parents and community members within the Central York School District, is slated to start at noon on Aug. 12 at Skid Row Garage, 243 W. Market St.

During the first half of the 2022-23 school year, nonprofit PEN America listed 1,477 instances of individual books banned, affecting 874 unique titles,a 28% increase compared to the prior six months.

York County saw its own high-profile book ban, first in 2021 with a list of teaching resources — the majority from creators of color — that Central York banned.

In January, the district quietly removed two books — "Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas — after a school board candidate, Faith Casale, filed objections with the district.

The books were later returned after the Central York school board approved a new library resource policy in June.

MORE:Banned books to return to Central York with passage of new library policy

MORE:On eve of considering book policy, Central York docs show school board candidate requested removals

McMillan said the upcoming read-a-thon will include books part of the initial Central York's 2020 book and resource ban. She has been working closely with parent Melissa Rosario to organize the initiative.

The event will run from noon until 5 p.m. with guests throughout the day reading different books aloud to children.

This will include JJ Sheffer, who in 2021 organized one of the first book drive read-a-thon events in the York area.

On Thursday, McMillan said more than 100 banned books have arrived from donors in anticipation for the upcoming event.

"Every single one of those books after the read-a-thon, they'll go back into the little free libraries," McMillan added. "So they'll have good homes."

In addition to guest readers, nonprofit Red Wine and Blue will have their "Banned Bookmobile" parked outside the event. Red Wine and Blue, started after the 2018 midterm election, operates out of suburban swing districts in the United States and works to defeat extremism, according to its website.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"We believe that the best way to fight book bans is with knowledge and facts," said Red Wine and Blue Pennsylvania Program Director Ronna Dewey in a statement. "This summer we turned our cars into Bookmobiles and are handing out children’s banned books to families. We are so excited to help fill Central York's 22 Little Free Libraries."

Interested individuals who wish to purchase a book in advance of the read-a-thon can visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/I2W80Q2C493E.

"I love meeting people and being able to talk about what's going on," McMillan said. "We do have things that we need people to see and react to — and to show up the board meetings and make sure you're involved at the school."