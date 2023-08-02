Back 2 School Resource Fair offers free school supplies, entertainment and 5K run/walk

With the summer drawing to a close, schools are gearing up for the academic year.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, York City will hold a Back 2 School Resource Fair with entertainment, a 5K run/walk and free school supplies for families who need them.

The fair will be held at William Penn Senior High School at 101 W. College Avenue starting at noon and wrapping up at 3 p.m. Supplies will be available while they last, according to organizers.

In addition to the supplies, community resources, free screenings and wellness information will be available. The Resource Fair will also have a "kid zone," free food and music.

A 5K Run/Walk will be held the same day starting at 8:30 a.m. in the West Princess Street parking lot and costs $35 to participate with a T-shirt included.

The Resource Fair and 5K emphasizes the whole person and that every family deserves the opportunity for their children to succeed and be healthy, according to organizers.

The events are sponsored by the City of York, the York City School District, ES3, Wellspan Health, Inch & Co., Elite Property Management, Highmark Whole Care, the YMCA and the Etzweiler Funeral Home.

