The numbers are in: How did attendance tally up this year at the York State Fair?

Despite stormy weather, the York State Fair saw a slight increase in attendance at this year's 10-day-long summertime event.

The 2023 fair saw nearly 400,000 attendees, according to the fair organization's self-reported figures. That represents 13.6% increase compared to last year, when the fair reported just over 352,000 visitors.

A slew of concerts and activities kept fairgoers entertained throughout the duration of the now-summertime celebration. The Five Finger Death Punch and Nelly concerts on the opening weekend were the most popular among fairgoers this year.

"The Fair was running 27% ahead going into Thursday, but the mini heatwave affected attendance on Thursday, Friday and during the day on Saturday,” said York State Fair CEO Bryan Blair in a news release.

Though opening weekend on July 21 had decent temperatures and clear skies, the week following saw a mixture of thunderstorms and intense heat.

Multiple thunderstorms scattered throughout the week of the York State Fair, coupled with a heat advisory in place Thursday and Friday.

Last year, attendance dropped by 34% — and officials blamed bad weather and concert cancellations as the reason for the steep decline.

The York State Fair, which moved from its longtime September schedule to July in 2021 amid criticism, saw a harsh combination of excessively hot weather and rain throughout its run.

Plans are already in motion for the 2024 fair, with dates scheduled for July 19 through July 28.

Fair organizers repeatedly denied rumors that the fair would return to its original fall berth. Earlier this year, prior to the start of the latest fair, Blair told the The York Dispatch that "there is no truth" to the rumors that have circulated this year.

“Our dates are locked in for 2024," he said, "and a change of dates isn’t being discussed at this time.”

Despite some hotter weather this year, many vendors at the York State Fair said crowds improved compared to last year.

This includes Kim Morton, a face painter stationed along the midway. This is Morton's second time at the York State Fair, and she said turnout was much better than last year.

"Honestly, it was a little better than last year," Morton said. "It's been fun; there's been a lot of good food here and everyone I've got to draw has been friendly. I've been busy enough, at least I was busier than I was last year, so I'm happy for that."