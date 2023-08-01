Spotted lanternflies seemed to disappear, but officials warn: You'll see them soon

Haven't seen much of spotted lanternflies this year?

They're still coming, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

"In the third year that an area has had lanternflies, and it's much more pronounced in cities, in the third year they kind of peak and then they seem to drop off, and no one is sure why," said department spokesperson Shannon Powers. "There's all kinds of speculation out there, but we really don't know why that pattern exists."

MORE:Teen forced to switch juvenile facilities while charged in Kain Heiland shooting death

MORE:Here's a list of York County's first day of school dates

MORE:Local roundup: Mechanicsburg vaults back atop Central League standings

Part of it, Powers said, was that there was a major focus on the invasive species during the pandemic. The following year, there seemed to be a drop off in the amount. This year, a cold snap may have delayed the hatching of the lanternflies.

"What that has meant is the early stage, when the nymphs first hatch and they're no more than a quarter of an inch long, black with white spots, that first main nymph phase, they're harder to notice," she said.

Powers said 51 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties have quarantined. That means there were confirmed infestations in those counties, and several state and countrywide agencies are working to contain them.

It's important for people who travel to check their vehicles for spotted lanternflies and egg masses to ensure that they don't spread the invasive species.

"That's how lanternflies travel primarily, is by hopping onboard and hitching a ride to a new home with humans," Powers said.

Spotted lanternflies aren't the only invasive species of concern. Pennsylvania has an Invasive Species of Concern list that lists plants, plant pathogens, aquatic animals, insects, aquatic animal pathogens, land invertebrates and birds and mammals that could have a major negative impact on the state, especially to its agriculture.

"It's a problem in our region and our business sector, and they work together on strategies to manage invasive species," Powers said.

Among the tips for what to do about spotted lanternflies, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Check any outdoor items for spotted lanternfly egg masses, including items you may bring inside. Scrape any egg masses into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer, then zip the bag shut and dispose of it properly.

Inspect your trees and plants for signs of spotted lanternflies, particularly at dusk and at night when the insects tend to gather in large groups on the trunks or stems of plants.

Inspect trees (in particular, tree of heaven), bricks, stone and other smooth surfaces for egg masses.

It's important, Powers said, that people who are trying to control insects or pests not do more damage trying to control infestations than the infestations themselves.

"Spotted lanternflies have had several years of research. We now have a body of knowledge and we have products that are labeled for use on lanternflies, but that does not mean it's a one-size-fits-all product," Powers said.

"You're going to find those products, but you need to read the label carefully and make sure you're not doing something that's going to harm your children or your pets or a water source or whatever shares that environment with wherever you're trying to get rid of the pest."

For more information on spotted lanternflies or to report spotted lanternfly sightings, visit the Department of Agriculture's website or call 1-888-422-3359.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.