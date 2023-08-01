Great days to be supplanted by rain threat in York County
Some great days of weather in York County will be supplanted by the threat of rain toward the end of the work week.
After a Tuesday with high near 82 and a low around 56 and a Wednesday with a high near 83 and a low around 64, the National Weather Service in State College says there is a chance of rain Thursday and Friday.
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 85.
That chance of rain carries into Thursday night with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67.
There’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 87.
Friday night, rain chances go down to 30%. The chance of rain will come before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 65.
The weekend forecast looks promising. Here is the outlook for Saturday and Sunday:
Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69.