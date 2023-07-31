York City lays out plans to recruit more local police officers

York City hopes to recruit more local high school graduates into its police force.

“Our hope is that we can create an internship-like program that will bridge that three-year gap,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said recently. “Let them have three years of working with the police department not carrying guns but learning to protect and serve without guns. Learning their community before they become members of our police force.”

Details of the plan remain scarce — and the plan itself has drawn questions from the police union — but the move is part of a larger push to recruit officers who have roots within the community.

The police department asked the city to use American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the cadet program. The local police union, the Fraternal Order of the Police White Rose Lodge 15, raised questions about how the program would affect existing officers.

Capt. Daniel Lentz, a spokesman for the police department, said the situation has become a union issue and the department is in the middle of negotiations that need to conclude before the program can start. According to Lentz, the union’s main issue is that under current plans, the cadets would be doing some tasks that are part of an officer’s job, taking away from the officer’s actual work.

Benjamin Praser, the union president, said the union doesn’t currently have a position on the program because negotiations are ongoing and the department has not given them a clear idea of what the cadet program is.

“That program has been loaded for the past year or so and they’ve still never given us a clear idea of what it would actually look like and what their duties would be,” he said.

Lentz said cadets would not carry guns but would focus on community relations work while learning the ropes. Part of their training, for example, would include figuring out when a situation required a police report.

While undergoing training, Lentz said, cadets would be sent to situations that might not require an officer — such as noise complaints or minor fender-benders — and try to mediate the dispute. If they deemed a citation was necessary, an officer would be called in.

“It’s really just freeing up our officers' time for the more serious issues,” Lentz said.

Lentz said the cadets would also go on safety walks in the community, serving as a presence to promote positive interactions with community members. If they spotted something concerning, they would report it to an officer.

Helfrich initially announced the plan, which is still in its early planning stages, during a July 12 news conference with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, promoting the city's larger violence intervention efforts, which are led by Tiff Lowe. Through community support, outreach and law enforcement, the group violence intervention team gives offenders a chance to walk away from group violence. Credible messengers like Lowe get offenders connected with the resources and opportunities they need to stay away from violent behavior.

Davis praised the city's efforts.

He said he came to the city "to highlight the success stories, the programs and people who are making a difference here to end gun violence."

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.