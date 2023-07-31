'Hoke House will still stand': Groups plan relocation of historic Spring Grove tavern

The historical Hoke House will be saved — for now.

Spring Grove's 18th-century tavern, which was threatened with demolition by Rutter's, is now planned for relocation to Jackson Township, according to a news release by Just For Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services.

The two nonprofits, in conjunction with Rutter's, announced the decision after residents mobilized against the demolition.

"Rutter's has agreed to donate the Hoke House to (Just For Today), who will be responsible for relocating the house to a plot of land made available by a member of the Hoke family," the release states.

Rutter's, which owns the property where the Hoke House currently sits, applied for a demolition permit in early January — an action that once again mobilized local preservationists set on saving the former tavern. The building sits along a busy traffic circle. In April, Rutter's submitted preliminary land development plans, kicking off a 90-day timer for the borough to approve or deny the plan.

Rutter's did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The Hoke House dates to about 1750, when it opened as Wilson Tavern, and the building has played a variety of roles since then, including as a public library and a farmhouse, according to the Friends of Hoke House, a historical preservation group trying to save the building.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Office indicated that the Hoke House could qualify for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places if an application were made.

Friends of the Hoke House said that while the relocation news is overall a good thing, it's not the ideal outcome.

"The Hoke House is an important historic landmark. It deserves to be the iconic gateway to Spring Grove," the group said in a Facebook post. "We will lose that part of its history."

Additionally, relocating the Hoke House out of Spring Grove will make the landmark less likely to be accepted for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the group said.

"But, the Hoke House will still stand," Friends of the Hoke House said. "Not only will it stand, it will be given a new lease on life that, hopefully, will keep it standing for many, many years to come."

Reporter Noel Miller contributed to this report.