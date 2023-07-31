Do you love York? Student art contest celebrates county pride

Do you have a child with an artistic eye?

The “I Love My County Because…” art contest sponsored by the National Association of Counties invites students from grades K-12 to submit a piece showcasing why they love York County. The artwork can be done using any medium but should reflect some aspect of York County's government function, service or program, according to a news release.

“This is a wonderful opportunity of our local students to show their artistic creativity and promote what makes York County special to them,” President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in a written statement announcing the contest.

Winners will have their art printed as part of a 2024 calendar.

Submissions are open through Sept. 29, and students can apply by visiting www.naco.org/resources/i-love-my-county-because-art-contest.

When submitting a piece, students must upload a digital, horizontal 11-by-8.5-inch PDF of their artwork and include an artist statement. Participation is free, and only one submission per student is permitted, according to the news release.