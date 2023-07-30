2023 York State Fair comes to a close: 'We've seen great crowds'

Another York State Fair has come and gone — so how did the 10-day summertime fair fare this year?

"This year's fair has gone really well," York State Fair spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said. "We've seen great crowds. We've had some great weather, a little bit of heat, but it didn't stop anybody from coming out."

A slew of concerts and activities kept fairgoers entertained throughout the duration of the now-summertime celebration.

The Five Finger Death Punch and Nelly concerts on the opening weekend were the most popular among fairgoers this year. Free events this year, including The Rhinestone Roper and The Flying Wallendas, also drew large standing-only crowds, Stambaugh added.

"We did have a little bit of heat, but it didn't affect attendance," Stambaugh said. "A lot of people did come out in the evenings once it cooled off. So once it hit 7 p.m., we had great crowds, especially on our midway."

Though opening weekend on July 21 had decent temperatures and clear skies, the week following saw a mixture of thunderstorms and intense heat.

Multiple thunderstorms scattered throughout the week of the York State Fair, coupled with a heat advisory in place Thursday and Friday.

Attendance numbers for the 2023 York State Fair should be released by Tuesday or Wednesday, Stambaugh added.

Last year, attendance dropped by 34% — and officials blamed bad weather and concert cancellations as the reason for the steep decline.

The 2022 fair saw 352,077 people over the 10-day span, an almost 180,000-person difference when compared to 2021, which saw 532,037.

The York State Fair, which moved from its longtime September schedule to July in 2021 amid criticism, saw a harsh combination of excessively hot weather and rain throughout its run in 2022.

Despite some hotter weather this year, many vendors at the York State Fair said crowds improved compared to last year.

This includes Kim Morton, a face painter stationed along the midway. This is Morton's second time at the York State Fair, and she said turnout was much better than last year.

"Honestly, it was a little better than last year," Morton said. "It's been fun; there's been a lot of good food here and everyone I've got to draw has been friendly. I've been busy enough, at least I was busier than I was last year, so I'm happy for that."