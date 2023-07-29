Thunderstorms could bring flooding to parts of York County

Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop Saturday afternoon could bring the threat of localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and localized flooding are possible this afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly between 4 and 5 p.m. Some storms can be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 100.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Saturday night. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

The bad weather on Saturday will usher in a period of cooler weather that starts on Sunday. Here is the outlook:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: There is a 20% chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.