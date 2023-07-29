Restaurants, fair vendor dinged by state inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 7/26/2023

JUICY BURGERS AND FRIES FOOD @ YORK FAIR - 344 CARLISLE AVE. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to proper storage of in use utensils, cleanliness of food and non-food contact surfaces, hand wash sink requirement and proper handwashing.

An open employee's beverage container (screw capped variety) was observed in grill and service areas, food preparation areas.

Food ingredient storage containers, in all areas, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Food utensils in fryer area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Single use aluminum pans being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.

Non-food contact surfaces throughout this mobile unit are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The temporary handwash sink was stored under a table with utensils in it. Hand sink was not set up today.

Inspection Violations: 7/20/2023

PIZZA HUT - 3121 CAPE HORN RD. - RED LION, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

Pepperoni, sausage, cheese toppings in the pizza prep station held at 46 to 48 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Food was within 4-hour window and was removed and placed back in the walk-in cooler.

Food facility has cold holding refrigerator unit that is not operating at a temperature low enough to hold food at or below 41 degrees and is in need of repair.

Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

A large number of food pans, at least 8, being stored as clean, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Non-food contact surface area around pizza cutting station and on walls around warewashing and dishmachine and at the hand wash sink, were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil and food residue.

Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection.

Inspection Violations: 7/17/2023

