Restaurants, fair vendor dinged by state inspector
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 7/26/2023
JUICY BURGERS AND FRIES FOOD @ YORK FAIR - 344 CARLISLE AVE. - YORK, PA
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to proper storage of in use utensils, cleanliness of food and non-food contact surfaces, hand wash sink requirement and proper handwashing.
- An open employee's beverage container (screw capped variety) was observed in grill and service areas, food preparation areas.
- Food ingredient storage containers, in all areas, are not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Food utensils in fryer area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.
- Single use aluminum pans being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.
- Non-food contact surfaces throughout this mobile unit are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
- The temporary handwash sink was stored under a table with utensils in it. Hand sink was not set up today.
Inspection Violations: 7/20/2023
PIZZA HUT - 3121 CAPE HORN RD. - RED LION, PA
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.
- Pepperoni, sausage, cheese toppings in the pizza prep station held at 46 to 48 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Food was within 4-hour window and was removed and placed back in the walk-in cooler.
- Food facility has cold holding refrigerator unit that is not operating at a temperature low enough to hold food at or below 41 degrees and is in need of repair.
- Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.
- A large number of food pans, at least 8, being stored as clean, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- Non-food contact surface area around pizza cutting station and on walls around warewashing and dishmachine and at the hand wash sink, were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil and food residue.
- Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection.
Inspection Violations: 7/17/2023
C S CONVENIENCE STORE #1 - 8144 BLOOMING GROVE RD. - GLENVILLE, PA
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer and in dry storage areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
- Observed single use deli containers, paper products stored with boxes open unprotected under dirty ceiling in back room which is subject to potential contamination.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety sliced meat and cheese, egg salad prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the prep cooler and walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.
- Prepackaged egg, tuna and macaroni salad, deviled eggs, strawberry shortcake, prepared by the facility for self-serve retail is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 9" allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement.
- Prepackaged egg, tuna and macaroni salad, deviled eggs, strawberry shortcake, prepared by the facility for self-serve retail is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.
- Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration
- Observed a slicer, buffalo chopper, toaster oven, all food contact surfaces, to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Corrected.
- Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils are not being immersed for a minimum of 10 seconds in the chlorine sanitizing compartment of the manual warewashing sink. Corrected.
- Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils at 3 bay sink, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).
- Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.
- Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.
- Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Corrected.
- The handwash sink in the food area was blocked by a large fan and not accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected.
- Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area. Corrected.
- Observed one Working container in the food prep area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.
- A working container of sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area. Corrected.