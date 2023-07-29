I-83 work near Shrewsbury to finish up Sunday night

Work on the northbound and southbound Interstate 83 bridges spanning Tolna Road should finish up by Sunday night, according to PennDOT.

The bridges span Tolna Road just south of Exit 4 in Shrewsbury, and traffic there is currently restricted to a single lane.

There will be rolling stops starting at 6 p.m. Sunday so the contractor can eradicate work zone pavement markings and repaint pavement markings to place traffic back to normal patterns

The contractor, J.D. Eckman Inc, of Atglen, Pa., expects the work to be done by around 9 p.m.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

