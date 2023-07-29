Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Pa. location in York City

On a sweltering day in York City, it only seemed appropriate that a place called Dave’s Hot Chicken should open its first Pennsylvania location Friday.

Lines of people and cars showed up at the new restaurant located on Route 30 near the North West Plaza Shopping Center to get their first taste of Dave’s.

The York location is owned by Kings Point Ventures, LLC of New York, which owns other franchise food establishments in the area. It is part of a California-based company that has more than 700 locations around the country.

"The welcome we’ve gotten from the York community has just been tremendous,” said Alex Smigelski, one of the partners in Kings Point Ventures.

It took a bit of luck getting the first Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise in the state, according to Smigelski, who said it started with a conversation with a friend about new ventures he was considering.

“He was kind enough to say, ‘Hey Alex, here’s what I’m looking at now. I think it’s something you should really take a look at,’” Smigelski said. “It’s not like we were searching out for a new concept, but once we started doing our research on this, we were sold.”

Smigelski, Tom Hughes and Tom Carpenter, all classmates and graduates of the Merchant Marine Academy, are partners in the venture. They also own Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the Harrisburg, Lancaster and York area.

The thing that sold the three men on investing in Dave’s was the chicken.

“When you look at all the other chicken brands out there, the chicken itself is that much better,” Smigelski said.

All three partners went to California to investigate the product and all three concluded it is something worth investing in.

How hot is Dave’s Hot Chicken? There’s Reaper if you dare.

“The Reaper, in order for you to have it, you need to sign a waiver,” Smigelski said. “There’s a little gamesmanship in that, but it's pretty cool. And it’s very hot.”

There are other levels of heat, from lite to mild to extra hot. Customers can also get their chicken with no spice.

Dave’s menu offers four combination choices with a slider sandwich or tenders. The combos come with fries and Dave’s Sauce and pickles. The restaurant also offers kale slaw, mac and cheese and cheese fries as a side. Besides the regular offerings of soft drinks, Dave’s also offers milk shakes.

Smigelski said the small menu makes it easier for crew members to execute.

“What we’re here to do is give the best chicken that we can possibly give,” he said. “If we get bogged down in other things, we lose that.”

Dave's Hot Chicken is located at 1189 Loucks Road in York City. It is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.