‘The magic of ballooning’: Hot air balloon festival taking off in York County

An array of colorful hot air balloons will take to the skies of York County for a three-day festival in Peach Bottom Township.

The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival will showcase professional balloonists from over 10 states, along with local breweries, wineries, food vendors, artisans, live music and family-friendly activities.

“The magic of ballooning, along with the opportunity to support local producers, makes this event even more unique and special,” said festival co-producer Scott Powers.

Individuals interested in purchasing tickets must do so advance by visiting www.ChesapeakeBayBalloonFestival.com. There will not be onsite sales, according to a news release.

Thrillseekers will have plenty of opportunities to soar into the skies.

The festival will feature balloon fly-aways, tethered balloon rides and the after-dark balloon glows.

“This year’s Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is shaping up to be the best one yet, and we look forward to hosting a fun environment for the entire family,” said festival founder Alex Spies. “The Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania has been tremendous to work with, and we’re excited to bring the event to them.”

The 7th Annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival will kick off Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds, located at 6988 Delta Road.

Gates will open each day from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

