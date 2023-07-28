Retention pond work on Route 581 could result in delays Monday

Lane restrictions will be in place starting Monday in the area of Route 851 and Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury for some retention pond maintenance.

PennDOT said that work on the retention ponds at Exit 4 will be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. A lane restriction will be in place in each direction on Forrest Avenue both days.

There will be no impact on Interstate 83 traffic because of the work, PennDOT said.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

