Cooler temps coming after slew of hot days

Cooler temperatures are ahead for York County, but not before a couple of more days of extreme heat.

The National Weather Service in State College says the heat advisory that started Thursday will wind down at 8 p.m. Friday.

It will be mostly sunny and hot Friday, with a high near 97 and a heat index value as high as 105 degrees.

Friday night, there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m., with the potential of gusty winds coming with those storms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 76.

The heat will continue Saturday, but a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms could take the heat down a notch. That precipitation will likely come after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 and a heat index values as high as 102 degrees.

There is a 60% chance of rain Saturday night, mainly before 8 p.m. Some of those storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.

Those storms will lead to a cool down on Sunday, when there will be a 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. and a slight chance after that until 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a northly breeze and a high near 83. Sunday’s low will be near 61.

Sunday’s cool down will lead to a string of pleasant days to start the work week. Here’s the outlook:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.