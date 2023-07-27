York County residents warned of dangerous heat, although relief is in sight

Health officials and forecasters called for York countians to prepare for a significantly hotter day Friday, with heat index values reaching as high as 106 degrees.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Bill Gardner, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the heat York County residents are feeling isn't necessarily abnormal.

“It’s summertime. It’s July. It’s a normal thing in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Nonetheless, authorities advised the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room. Children or pets shouldn't be left inside a vehicle unattended under any circumstances.

If you work outside and can’t avoid it, Gardner said it's important to take as many breaks as possible in the shade.

WellSpan York Hospital spokesperson Maggi Barton said the hospital is prepared if there is an influx of people who are affected by the heat.

“Honestly, we’re ready,” she said. “If people ever need assistance, we are there to help.”

The hospital, Barton said, is stressing safety practices to prevent heat-related illnesses so that you don’t end up in the emergency room.

“Our main priority when the heat strikes like this is just educating people on how to stay as safe as possible,” she said. “And if you experience something like heat stroke or a heat-related illness, we’re there whether it’s the urgent care or the emergency room if you think you need assistance.”

Barton said that experts with WellSpan speak of the importance of staying hydrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the sun is at its peak.

“That’s an important time to seek some shade and stay hydrated. And make sure you are wearing light clothing and avoiding caffeinated beverages so you can keep up that hydration,” she said.

York County Office of Emergency Management Director Cody Santiago said the office is focusing on public messaging instructing people to keep themselves cool and look for signs they are being overcome by the heat.

“We work with FEMA to focus on information they want to know, called essential elements of information, and we monitor our calls around the county, whether it’s heat exposures or power outages or brown outs or cooling infrastructure like H-VAC systems, we monitor those things and report it on to the state,” Santiago said. “We monitor which shelters and facilities are open for folks to come in and keep cool.”

He also stressed checking in on neighbors, especially those who may not have air conditioning, to see if they may need assistance.

There is hope for cooler times coming this weekend, Gardner said. Saturday’s high is forecast to be around 97 degrees, but an influx of clouds should make it less likely, and the heat advisory would not be extended.

A cool front coming through Saturday night will bring a 60% chance of rain and a low temperature of 69.

Sunday’s high, because of the front, will be near 85.