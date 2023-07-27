Weight limit officially in place on Route 462 bridge

A new weight restriction for large vehicles crossing the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River from York County to Lancaster County has now officially been implemented.

The state Department of Transportation posted signs noting the new limit on Wednesday.

Approximately 11,548 vehicles use the bridge daily, with approximately 5% being trucks anticipated to be affected by the new restriction.

Established July 17, the restriction puts a 10-ton weight limit on each vehicle that crosses the bridge, except for emergency and other vehicles that have a PennDOT permit to do so.

Vehicles over the posted weight limit should use Route 30, an 8.7-mile detour, or another alternate route.

PennDOT will install truck detour signs for Route 462 next week to provide further guidance to affected vehicles.

A routine PennDOT inspection uncovered deterioration of the 93-year-old bridge. Creating the weight restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and preserve safe passage until more significant repairs can occur, according to the department.

PennDOT is working toward some interim repairs to the bridge and will re-evaluate the posting of the weight limit while repairs are being made. PennDOT is looking at more permanent repairs, including bridge deck, floor beam and column replacement. Those permanent repairs won’t begin until the summer of 2025.