York County heat index readings to reach into the 100s, raising health advisories

York County will be under a heat advisory from noon Thursday until Friday night due to the extremely hot temperatures with head index readings expected to reach into the 100s.

On Wednesday, county officials announced the opening of a series of cooling stations in anticipation of blistering heat that could put children, seniors, those with preexisting health conditions and those who work outdoors at risk.

Authorities advised the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room. Children or pets shouldn't be left inside a vehicle unattended under any circumstances.

The National Weather Service's forecast calls for a high near 96 Thursday in York County with a heat index value as high as 104 degrees. The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Scorching temperatures have put millions of Americans in danger this summer, with heat extremes stretching from coast to coast.

Deborah Carr, director of Boston University's Center of Innovation in Social Science, told The Conversation that rising temperatures pose a significant threat to public health — particularly for seniors.

"Older adults don’t sweat or cool down as efficiently as younger people," she said. "Heat stress can worsen underlying conditions like heart, lung and kidney disease, and extreme heat can trigger delirium."

That can be further compounded by deteriorating air quality, Carr said.

Of course, York County has seen a number of hazardous air warnings this summer as smoke drifts southward from widespread wildfires in Canada.

Thursday and Friday's forecasts call for a moderate level of ozone and particulate pollution in central Pennsylvania, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Those who are particularly sensitive to air quality are advised to reduce their activity levels and shorten their time outdoors.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates that a high temperature near 99 degrees is expected Friday with a heat index value as high as 107 degrees.

Besides the heat Thursday in York County, there is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of those storms could be severe with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Those rain chances carry over into Thursday night. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. with the possibility of some storms becoming severe. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 73.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, but Friday night there is a 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with a low around 76.

The heat advisory did not extend into Saturday, but it will still be hot with a high near 96. There is a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 3 p.m.

Those rain chances carry into Saturday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.

The heat should dissipate somewhat on Sunday, with a high temperature around 85 and a low near 62.

Early trash pickup: Because of the dangerously high temperatures coming, Republic Services will begin picking up trash one hour earlier, at 5 a.m., on Thursday and Friday in York City.

Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Republic recommends putting items out after 5 p.m. the day before they are scheduled to be picked up.

At the fair: If you plan to visit the York State Fair, there will be plenty of cooling options available.

“Right now, we have two state-provided air conditioning tents. We have several misting tents and will be putting in more,” said Montgomery Stambaugh, communications director for the fair. “All of our buildings are air conditioned.”

If a heat-related emergency occurs, she said EMS personnel on hand to help those in distress, according to Stambaugh, who recommended visitors stay hydrated while at the fair.