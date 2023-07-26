With hot weather ahead, cooling stations available for those who need it

Finding ways to stay cool will be at the top of the list for York County residents this week as temperatures climb.

The National Weather Service in State College has placed York County under a heat advisory from noon Thursday until Friday at 8 p.m. Heat index values mainly between 100 and 104 degrees expected. Some locations could see the heat index top out at 105 to 107 degrees.

Excessive heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, according to health experts.

The warmup starts with a high temperature of around 91 on a sunny Wednesday.

It gets hotter from there.

Thursday’s high will be around 97, while Friday’s high will top out around 98.

Saturday’s high will be around 95 degrees before dropping back into the mid-80s on Sunday.

Early trash pickup: Because of the dangerously high temperatures coming, Republic Services will begin picking up trash one hour earlier, at 5 a.m., on Thursday and Friday in York City.

Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Republic recommends putting items out after 5 p.m. the day before they are scheduled to be picked up.

At the fair: If you plan to visit the York State Fair, there will be plenty of cooling options available.

“Right now, we have two state-provided air conditioning tents. We have several misting tents and will be putting in more,” said Montgomery Stambaugh, communications director for the fair. “All of our buildings are air conditioned.”

Stambaugh suggests visitors stay hydrated. But

If a heat-related emergency occurs, there are EMS personnel on hand to help those in distress, according to Stambaugh, who recommended visitors stay hydrated while at the fair.

MORE:Springettsbury woman killed by husband was denied permanent protective order

MORE:Local groups mobilize opposition to $2.1 billion hydroelectric dam proposal

MORE:Thunderstorm threat to be followed by lots of heat

Cooling stations: LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St. in York City, is a Code Red cooling station, open daily through Aug. 31. The facility provides air conditioning and bottled water, according to PA211.org.

Senior citizens can also escape the heat at the county’s many senior centers. Those include:

Crispus Attucks Association: 605 S. Duke St., York. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 717-848-3610

Delta Area Senior Center, Inc: 5 Pendyrus St., Suite 1, Delta. Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-456-5753

Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, Inc.: 1 N. Second St.. Dillsburg. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-432-2216

Golden Connections Community Center, Inc.: 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 717-244-7229

Goldsboro Church of God: 103 W. Broadway Ave., Goldsboro. Weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 724-630-4956

Heritage Senior Center, Inc.: 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 717-292-7471

Northeastern Senior Community Center: 131 Center St., Otterbein United Methodist Church, Mount Wolf. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-266-1400

Red Land Senior Center Inc.: 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. 717-938-4649

September House, 1251 W. King St., York. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 717-848-4417

South Central York County Senior Center Inc.: 150 E. Main St., New Freedom. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-235-6060

Stewartstown Senior Center, Inc.: 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 717-993-3488

Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Inc.: 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-244-0340

White Rose Senior Center Inc., 27 S. Broad St., York. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 717-843-9704

Windy Hill on the Campus: 1472 Roth's Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-225-0733

Yorktown Senior Center Inc.: 509 Pacific Ave., York.; Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-854-0693

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Here is the weather outlook for the next few days:

Wednesday: Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, windy and hot, with a high near 97. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph are possible.

Thursday night: There is a 20% slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95