Take a peek at the ongoing construction of the new York County History Center

Construction of the new York County History Center is well underway, and officials are hopeful exhibits will be set up before the end of the year.

The $30 million project will transform the former Met-Ed steam plant into a bustling learning space for all types of museum visitors — from the streakers flying through exhibits, to strollers absorbing specific details, and scholars eager to see it all, said Joan Mummert, the president and CEO of the center.

"York County's history is so rich and deep and diverse, and we've not really been able over the years to capture it all," she said. "So I hope that people are delighted and surprised by the depth and breadth of what they experience here."

The new center is tentatively scheduled for a June 2024 opening, Mummert said.

The building, located at the intersection of West Philadelphia Street and North Pershing Avenue, is 82,000 square feet, of which 12,000 square feet will be available for exhibit space. The museum will be all-encompassing, housing important local artifacts, containing a library and temperature-controlled archives, and offering interactive technology and office space for employees.

"What's new here that doesn't exist in any form currently, will be the interactive technology the people who come in to the museum will be able to use to learn more about a particular topic, whether it's a person or an event," Mummert said. "I've seen sort of the rough demos of this technology and it's just so amazing."

Mummert said she hopes the center will represent an ongoing learning experience for the community.

"When we open the doors, I hope the journey continues because there's so much more history in the county with people who have just arrived here, who are contributing to our communities," she said. "We hope people will share their experiences."

On Monday, Mummert provided The York Dispatch with a tour of the facility's construction thus far.

Construction should be finished by December, but workers will begin moving artifacts into the space by late October. These pieces can take up to six months to fully install — given that many are large, heavy and aged by time.

This includes a 72 ton A-frame ammonia compressor, originally constructed by the York Manufacturing Co. in 1904 — which alone will take six weeks to move to its new home.

Currently, the York County History Center operates two museums in York City: the Agriculture and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St., and the Historical Society Museum, Library and Archives, 250 E. Market St. The nonprofit also owns the Colonial Complex, the Bonham House and the Fire Museum, all of which are open seasonally.

The 250 E. Market St. location will eventually go up for sale, and everything will be moved out, Mummert said.

"This will ostensibly take the place of that and the Agriculture and Industrial Museum — together we call it the greatest hits," she added. "The Agriculture and Industrial Museum will probably stay at least another five to 10 years before the board has to make a decision about its final disposition."

In addition to consolidating museum exhibits, Mummert said, she hopes that putting the museum in the heart of downtown York City will help improve visitation and tourism for the city overall.

Admission to the new York County History Center museum will be free to members. For those without membership, fees will be as follows:

April to November

Adults - $15

Students 6 to 18 - $7

Children 5 and under - free

December to March