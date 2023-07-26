National Night Out events planned across York County

Police departments across York County are participating in events tied to National Night Out on Tuesday.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events, such as safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

York City Police will be visiting events in neighborhoods around town for the duration of events, which are scheduled between 5 and 8 p.m.

York City Police officers along with members of the department's command staff will be visiting block parties at different locations throughout the city. York City Fire Department personnel and other city officials will be visiting these locations as well. Each location will have activities, music, food and entertainment.

If you plan a party and want a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog or the department’s new therapy dogs, Victory and Bennie, please register your party by contacting York City Police’s Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator Joan Henney at jhenney@yorkcity.org or call 717-812-8383.

At time of registration, the city will need: coordinator contact information, the location, time of event and the estimated attendance.

Those wanting to reserve a park or close a street for block party will need a permit. Go to www.yorkcity.org for more information.

Other police departments in the county are sponsoring National Night Out events. Those include:

North Hopewell Police Department: Winterstown United Methodist Church, 12184 Winterstown Road in Felton, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free food, games, drawings and music.

Fairview Township Police Department: Roof Park, 599 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public and includes food, drink, games and activities, vendor booths hosted by community organizations and businesses. There will also be a raffle where a dozen bicycles will be given away. The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will be there for a blood drive that will start at 1 p.m. and continue until the end of the event. Everyone who donates will be given two vouchers to attend a York Revolution game and get a blood bank T-shirt.

Newberry Township Police Department: BAPS Motor Speedway, 690 York Road, York Haven, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be free food, free activities, live music, a fire department demonstration and a K9 demonstrations. Community businesses that are interested in participating in this year's event can complete the vendor registration form by clicking this link: https://forms.gle/4BgqNHhYYys25S636

Penn Township Police: Emory H. Markle Middle School, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held jointly by the Penn Township Police Department, Hanover Borough Police Department, West Manheim Township Police Department and Conewago Township Police Department. Free food, drinks and snacks will be provided to the community during the event. Everyone will have a chance to interact with police officers, police canines, firefighters, EMTs and several other emergency responders and community providers. There will be a free bicycle raffle at the conclusion of the event, where bicycles and helmets will be raffled off to kids 14 and younger. You must be present to win. If any business is interested in attending the event, please e-mail Patrolman Bryan Wheeler at bwheeler@pennpolice.com.

Springettsbury Township Police: Springettsbury Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road, 5 to 8 p.m.

Hellam Township Police: Public Works Building, 45 Walnut Springs Road, Hellam Township, 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, reptile and critter show, food vendors, a balloon artist and raffles.

West Manchester Township Police: Sunset Lane Park, 2458 Sunset Lane, Shiloh. 5 to 8 p.m. Free food and games. Community businesses interested in participating in this year's event, please complete the vendor registration form by clicking this link: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSe9Rjhg3dOMP4.../viewform

Lower Windsor Township Police: Rexroth Park, 1910 Prayer Mission Road, Windsor. Starts at 5:30 p.m. Police, local fire departments and other organizations will be there. There will be K-9 visits, fire trucks, police vehicles, free hot dogs and drinks and crime prevention information.

Carroll Township Police: Logan Park, 50 Logan Road, Dillsburg. 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free food, prizes and exhibits by vendors.