Looking to escape the heat? These cooling stations will be open across York County

With extreme heat conditions expected across York County this week, emergency management officials say it's important to stay cool.

Of course, not everyone has air conditioning.

A number of cooling stations have been or will soon be set up across the county to accommodate those who need a respite from days in which the heat index could spike above 100 degrees.

According to officials, the following cooling stations have been set up:

LifePath Christian Ministries , 367 W. Market St. in York City, is a Code Red cooling station, open daily through Aug. 31. The facility provides air conditioning and bottled water, according to PA211.org.

The Coffee Spot, 408 West Market St. at Union Lutheran Church, York City. Open Thursday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and Neighbors of Pennsylvania will also be out distributing water and cooling towels for the unhoused in York City during the heat wave.

EASTERN YORK COUNTY: Hellam Township Public Works Building and Municipal Building (EOC) 45 Walnut Springs Road, York. It will be open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. You will need to enter from the door facing Lincoln Highway.

NORTHERN/ NORTHEASTERN YORK COUNTY: Goldsboro Church of God at 105 West Broadway, Etters; Fileys Lutheran Church (from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday) at 15 S. Fileys Road, Dillsburg; Dillsburg Library at 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg, will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Red Lion Municipal Building at 11 E. Broadway, Red Lion.

SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY: Grace Fellowship Church at 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury; Johnson Controls Cafeteria at 5000 Renaissance Dr., New Freedom; Shrewsbury Township Building at 11505 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock; Shrewsbury Borough Building at 35 W. Railroad Ave., Shrewsbury; The Well at 32 Water St., Glen Rock.

YORK CITY and WEST YORK: West York Fire Department at 1341 W. Market St. York; September House at 1251 W. King St., York; St. Jacobs UCC at 100 E. George St., New Salem; New Salem Fire Hall at 65 E. George St., New Salem.

Senior citizens can also escape the heat at the county’s many senior centers. Those include:

Crispus Attucks Association: 605 S. Duke St., York. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 717-848-3610

Delta Area Senior Center, Inc : 5 Pendyrus St., Suite 1, Delta. Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-456-5753

Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, Inc.: 1 N. Second St.. Dillsburg. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-432-2216

Golden Connections Community Center, Inc.: 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 717-244-7229

Goldsboro Church of God: 103 W. Broadway Ave., Goldsboro. Weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 724-630-4956

Heritage Senior Center, Inc.: 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 717-292-7471