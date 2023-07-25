LOCAL

Thunderstorm threat to be followed by lots of heat

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Scattered to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and lightning are a possibility for York County Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service in State College says those storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. 

There is an increased risk of flooding in poor drainage areas and small streams. 

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 85. 

The chance of storms goes down to 30% before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Heat will be the concern starting Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures in the 90s. 

Here is the outlook for the next few days:  

Wednesday: Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 91.  

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73. 

Thursday: There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, windy and hot, with a high near 97. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph are possible. 

Thursday Night: There is a 20% slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 74. 

Friday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98. 

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 75. 

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. 

Saturday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69.  

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85. 

Sunday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63. 