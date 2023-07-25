Thunderstorm threat to be followed by lots of heat

Scattered to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and lightning are a possibility for York County Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in State College says those storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

There is an increased risk of flooding in poor drainage areas and small streams.

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 85.

The chance of storms goes down to 30% before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Heat will be the concern starting Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures in the 90s.

Here is the outlook for the next few days:

Wednesday: Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, windy and hot, with a high near 97. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph are possible.

Thursday Night: There is a 20% slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.