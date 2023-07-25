Coroner's office seeks man's next-of-kin

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin of a man who died in his home in April.

Luis Serrano-Torres, a man in his 50s, was just recently positively identified, according to the coroner's office.

Messages left for potential family members via phone and social media have not had any response.

Anyone with information regarding the man's next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

