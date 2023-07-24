Woman filed for divorce before husband killed her and himself in Springettsbury Township

A Springettsbury Township couple was going through a divorce when the husband opened fire at their home and took both their lives in a murder-suicide Sunday.

Brenda Bowersox pulled into the driveway of their home in the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive, and Steve Bowersox came outside and fired a gun at her around 8:55 a.m. Sunday, Springettsbury Township Police said.

Brenda, 55, was shot at least three times, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office. She died in her vehicle, police said.

Steve apparently went around back, and as police responded a few minutes later, he turned and shot himself in the head in front of a few officers, Lt. Brian Wilbur said.

The 60-year-old was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, and he died from his wound about an hour and a half after the shooting, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The couple’s teenage son wasn’t at the house at the time, police said.

Court documents show a divorce complaint involving the couple was filed June 26, with Brenda Bowersox listed as the plaintiff and Steve Bowersox as the defendant.

Help available: Kim Bracey, CEO of the YWCA York, reminded residents that the organization has services available to help those affected by domestic violence. This includes the Access-York shelter.

“We want to be there and be a source of assistance for what people are going through,” she said. “One incident is one too many.”

Bracey encouraged those in need to call the YWCA’s victim services hotline at 1-800-373-7888.

Third murder-suicide: Brenda Bowersox and Steven Bowersox both died of gunshot wounds, with Brenda's death ruled a homicide and Steve's death a suicide, the coroner's report said.

There will be no autopsies, and routine toxicology tests will be run, according to the coroner's office.

The shooting marks the 12th homicide case in York County so far in 2023, the coroner’s office said. This was also the county’s third murder-suicide case for the year.

In earlier incidents, Ronald Kinard, 85, shot and killed Grace Kinard, 81, and then shot himself at their home along Sunrise Avenue in Hellam Township in April.

Issues with their deteriorating health were apparently at the root of the shooting, police said at the time.

And 26-year-old Morgan Daub and her parents, James and Deborah Daub, died from gunshot wounds as part of a planned group suicide outside their home along Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township in January.

