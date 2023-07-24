Prospect Hill Cemetery owner sues Manchester Township over rezoning ordinances

The owner of Prospect Hill Cemetery is suing Manchester Township and the Manchester Township Board of Supervisors to challenge the rezoning of two land parcels, one owned by Inch & Co., near the cemetery.

The parcels, one of which belonged to former cemetery owner Jack Sommer and the other belonging to Met-Ed, were rezoned from residential use to industrial use in 2021. Sommer sold his 52-acre parcel to Inch & Co. after the rezoning was completed.

In late 2022, Sommer sold Prospect Hill Cemetery to Matt Seyler of Seyler and Associates LLC, but Seyler didn't know about the rezoning. However, when a real estate advertisement on the website LoopNet included a mock-up of a potential warehouse at the Inch & Co.-owned property, nearby residents began to push back.

In the months since that mockup was posted, neighbors, those with family members buried at the cemetery and Seyler have protested any development at the site that could impact the area. However, developers said the mock-up isn't necessarily representative of the final project.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Court of Common Pleas, Seyler challenges the validity of the rezoning ordinances and alleges parcels in the ordinances were not properly identified, an ordinance to correct a clerical error made substantive changes to the rezoning ordinance, the changes made were spot zoning, and the township did not properly advertise some of the hearings, among other claims.

In a previous interview with The York Dispatch, Manchester Township Manager Tim James said the parcels were rezoned to make them consistent and tied in with a nearby industrial zone in York City. James said the township went through the proper public process by taking the rezoning ordinance to York County Planning Commission and then the Manchester Township Board of Supervisors.

James said he is very confident the rezoning was done properly.

"The township isn't going to do something that isn't legal or correct ... our solicitor would have yelled at us if it was otherwise," he said.

Since protests held by a Facebook group Residents Against the Warehouse on PA Avenue began, Inch & Co. has sent two cease-and-desist letters to those involved. One letter sent to Lettice Brown, one of the group's organizers, in April alleged she had made defamatory comments in a private Facebook group.

The other letter went to Seyler in June and alleged Seyler was “making false and defamatory statements regarding Inch, and repeatedly wrongfully portraying Inch in a false light for purposes of damaging its reputation.”

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.