Two dead after shooting in Springettsbury Township, police say

Staff report

York Dispatch

Two people have died in a shooting in Springettsbury Township on Sunday, police said.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Springettsbury Township Police were called to the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive for reports of gunshots.

UPDATE:Two dead after murder-suicide in Springettsbury Township, coroner says

They found Brenda Bowersox, 55, who had died from gunshot wounds at the scene. Steve Bowersox, 60, was also found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

